The Middletown Area School District's school board expelled seven students involved in the August hazing incident that prompted the district to cancel the high school's football season.

The board approved hearing waivers for the seven students during its Tuesday night meeting, PennLive reports. Under the state's school code, students up for expulsion have the right to a formal hearing on what they're accused of before the school board makes a decision.

The waivers indicate the district and students agree that hearings are unnecessary, according to the report.

Superintendent Chelton Hunter and district legal counsel Jeff Litts confirmed to the news agency that the seven expulsions are related to the August hazing incident, but declined to comment further.

The decision comes after videos surfaced in August of hazing incidents on the football team. District officials previously said in early August that videos circulated on social media showed a group of students restraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground. The players were fully clothed at the time, and Hunter said it didn't appear that any student's body was physically penetrated.

District officials canceled the high school team's football season after more videos surfaced.

The school board also reviewed a multi-phase, multi-year proposal by district staff intended to prevent hazing, the news agency reported. Immediate measures of the proposal include setting up a hazing reporting line, as well as having student athletes take an anti-hazing course and sign a pledge, which some teams have already done, athletic director Scott Govern said during the meeting.

Longer-term measures include counseling, behavioral health monitoring and an assessment of school culture, according to the report.