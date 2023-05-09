When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously accepted a request from Mitch Merkel, a K-9 handler for Middle Creek Search and Rescue, to use the Ephrata Township Community Park for canine-search training during nighttime hours.

Duration: Although a date has not been set, the training will take place one Friday or Saturday night for three hours starting at 9 p.m. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the township park closes at dusk.

Quotable: “Later is good,” Merkel said.

Training: Merkel said the Middle Creek Search and Rescue canine unit will conduct tracking exercises for the dogs. The K-9 team had “a lot of interest” in conducting a nighttime exercise, he said. Twenty dogs and their handlers will participate in the training. Middle Creek officials will create mock search trails for the dogs to track scents of individuals hiding throughout the park.

Police insight: Ephrata police Chief Christopher McKim told supervisors allowing the training at the township park was a “great idea,” and he was “100% in favor” of it. Police departments call search and rescue teams “a lot,” he said.

Quotable: “They have a great system for it and having a dog involved is nothing but a plus,” McKim said.

Background: Middle Creek Search and Rescue serves seven counties across South Central Pennsylvania. Merkel said the dogs are personal pets, adding they’re “high energy.” Middle Creek uses dogs of many breeds, ranging from Labrador retrievers to mixed breeds. Middle Creek is based out of neighboring Clay Township, where they hold meetings at the Durlach-Mount Airy Fire Company on Durlach Road.

What’s next: The board will hold its next meeting at 7 a.m. May 16 at the township building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.