When: Warwick school board meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Members publicly interviewed four candidates for school board after Matt Knouse resigned last month.

Details: Scott Graham is president at Muhlenberg Greene Architects in Wyomissing, which is a firm specializing in school and university campus projects, as well as business, governments and adaptive reuse projects. He resides in Lititz and has three daughters. Kimberly Regennas resides in Lititz and has three sons. The Warwick graduate is a clinical auditor and training coordinator, having previously served as a clinical care manager, residential treatment facility therapist and behavioral specialist consultant. Michael Sham is a retired NYPD police officer who relocated to Lititz, and now serves as vice president of the Lititz Warwick Community Chest, which helps to provide food and other items to those in need. He is a father of five and a middle school football and track and field coach. Dan Woolley is an employee at Hillyard Inc. and a Warwick graduate whose five children went through the district.

Teachers: The board approved the appointments of Mariah Balmer as a third grade teacher at John R. Bonfield Elementary School in a new position needed for enrollment; Theresa Sheckler as an intervention specialist at Lititz Elementary School; and Kelsey Knox as a long-term substitute mathematics teacher at Warwick High School.

Committees: The board also approved two new community members to the Finance & Legal Committee. Donald Haverstick and Michelle Helderman will join the committee as nonvoting advisors to the committee headed by board members Nelson Peters and Lisa Miller. Appointing a new Student Activities Committee member was delayed.

Other appointments: The board approved Megan Cash as a district approved photographer, photographing school and sporting events for the Warwick School District. They also named Megan Bomba, Christopher Ferranti, Shannon Johnson, Beth Lynch and Jeff Sigle as volunteer coaches.

Resignations and retirements: Members accepted teachers Linda Albert and Jonathan Lind’s retirements. Janelle Lewis, Liana McFadden, Megan Bomba, Connie Hilliar, Brian Pearson, Matthew Kemble and Zachary Minder resigned from extracurricular positions.

What’s next: The board is expected to select a candidate at the Sept. 20 board meeting.