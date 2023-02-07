When: East Cocalico township supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors approved Wright Ebersole LLC to begin construction of a 306,000-square-foot warehouse along North Reading Road on the site of the former Black Horse Lodge and Suites, Island Time Caribbean restaurant and German Trading Post. The total plan calls for the warehouse plus a realignment of nearby Hill Road so that it merges with Route 272 at the warehouse to form a signalized intersection with Pepperidge Farm across the highway. The traffic plan has been delayed by the state Department of Transportation which has yet to approve it.

The issue: The developer has a timetable to start excavating as soon as possible. The prospective tenant, PureCycle, a plastics recycling firm, could cancel the lease and go elsewhere, said Bill Rountree of Wright Ebersole. Whether or not the realignment takes place, Rountree said Wright Ebersole will construct its access drive to meet township standards so that, should realignment occur later, the roadways will match up. Attorney Claudia Shank, representing Wright Ebersole, said working with PennDOT on the closure of existing Hill Road is a lengthy and complicated process. If PennDOT does not endorse the plan, Wright Ebersole would make a contribution to the traffic impact fee fund of $400,000, Shank said.

Quotable: “If the work can’t proceed, there is still compensation to the township. The risk associated with performing that site work before the plan is approved would solely be borne by the developer,” Shank said.

Public comment: Some members of the public objected to the township approving the preliminary plan with no guarantees of what the final plan will look like. The supervisors, who have long deemed the Hill Road/Route 272 intersection as extremely dangerous for left turns, defended their unanimous action in approving the plan. “If we hadn’t asked them (to make traffic improvements), we wouldn’t be getting one of our capital projects accomplished,” Chairman Lorenzo Bonura said.

Other warehouse plan: The board was introduced to a concept plan by CB Development to construct a 324,000-square-foot warehouse along Gehman School Road at Stone Hill Road near the Brecknock Township line. The land is part of a 43.6-acre farm at 756 Gehman School Road. The developer needs to rezone 23 acres of it from agricultural to light industrial. No action was needed by the board, but public input included concerns about traffic, particularly tractor-trailers. Allen Maxwell reminded the board that Gehman School and Stone Hill are rural roads, and he said there “is no way” the roads will be able to handle the constant pounding by heavy trucks.

Municipal office expansion: The board approved the township water and sewer authority’s plan for a two-story, 800-square-foot addition to the north side of the existing building. The expansion plan approved includes a no-frills lower level offering storage and meeting space for the police department. The cost of the expansion as designed is estimated to be $642,588. The township agreed to pay $35,000 to cover Americans With Disabilities enhancements. The board took no action to replace the aging HVAC system that serves the entire building, after price estimates came in at about $500,000.