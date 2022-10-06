Updated to include district spokesman's response that "All Boys Aren't Blue" is not available at the library and that "Tricks" is only available to high school students.

When: Elizabethtown Area school board action meeting, Sept 27. School board member James Emery was absent. Board member Craig Hummer left partway through the meeting to attend his daughter’s soccer game.

What happened: During public comment, seven of the 14 citizens who addressed the board spoke in favor of keeping the controversial novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews in the high school/middle school library, known as the Instructional Media Center. The woman who submitted the formal request to remove the book because of vulgar and sexual content read aloud sexually explicit passages from two other books. Also, as public comment ended around 7:15 p.m., a man disrupted the meeting by insisting he be allowed to speak even though he didn’t fill out a yellow name card and submit it by 6:20 p.m. as required of those addressing the board. The meeting was recessed for about 15 minutes.

Pending board action: The board will discuss the request to remove the book at the Oct. 11 workshop meeting and vote on that request at the Oct. 25 action meeting. Parent Tina Wilson’s request to remove the book, filed in April, was reviewed by a committee of district educators, who decided in May that the book should remain. That decision was appealed to Superintendent Michele Balliet, who in July agreed with the committee’s decision. The next step is reconsideration by the school board. The book is on a list of books flagged for mature content. Parents and guardians can opt their students out of accessing those books.

Book passages: Before reading the explicit excerpts, Wilson warned that if children were listening at home virtually, they should leave the room. She then read passages describing sexual acts from “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins, which she claimed were available to students as young as 12. (In a follow-up email, district spokesman Troy Portser noted that “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is “not available in print form in our library and was never purchased by EASD. Was available to high school students only through the Lancaster-Lebanon IU13's collection as an eBook up until early September when the IU removed it as part of their regular maintenance and review procedures.” “Tricks,” Portser said, is in the library as a flagged book categorized as young adult and high school only, so it is only available to be signed out by high school students but not middle school students, regardless of whether they have been opted out.) Asking for the removal of “explicit and/or pornographic” books from schools is not book banning, since they are available at the public library, bookstores and online, Wilson said.

Quotable: “Our kids see all kinds of inappropriate things today, all kinds,” said Wilson. “But here’s the difference: These books are being given to our children by the professionals, by the experts. This is the blatant sexualization of our kids, by the people that we trust our children with five days a week.”

Meeting disruption: Following three other citizen speakers, Stewart Williammee demanded to speak before he was escorted out. “This filth in these books is going to freakin’, you know, it’s going to destroy our society,” Williammee exclaimed. “It’s the corruption of our children!” Once the meeting resumed, he was allowed back in.

More book comments: Kristy Moore said that students who read about characters such as Greg and Earl in “Me and Earl” can develop empathy for classmates who struggle. Tim Runkle noted that in the official book complaint, the suggested alternative book was “Tiger Eyes” by Judy Blume, which has also been challenged. Justin Roether referred to a comment at the Sept. 13 meeting about a 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizing the First Amendment rights of students to access information and ideas. Citing that court ruling, Roether said that as long as a book is not being targeted on partisan, political or religious grounds, a school board can remove a book because of vulgarity. Mary Auker-Endres said that families should be allowed to practice discernment in choosing books. Ken Shaffer likened book banning to the argument by gun rights proponents that gun regulations can lead to guns being taken away. “But the same applies to books. Once you start some form of censorship of books, when will it stop?” he asked.

Quotable: “There are dozens of Earls and Gregs in our district, teens who have unstable homes, who struggle with communicating their feelings in a healthy way, who think they need to show off with foul language in order to fit in, who struggle to secure meaningful friendships, who have low self-esteem, who are really funny, who are super awkward,” Moore said. “You may not like what they have to say, but their voices still deserve to be heard.” As a parent, Auker-Endres acknowledged the anxiety that occurs when a child experiences something scary, dangerous or painful. “But it’s also the truest calling of parenting to prepare your child for encountering and moving through the world and to pass along the tools of critical thinking and discernment, so when they encounter something scary or disagreeable, they have the skills they need to navigate around and through it,” she said. “When we coat our children’s worlds in protective bubble wrap, we do them a grave disservice.”

Other comments: These included Melissa Carmen questioning why high school drivers must pay $25 to park in the school parking lot. Megan McClintock, a parent who has also been a substitute teacher at East High Elementary School, talked about the need for additional behavioral consultation and more paraprofessional support staff at the school.

Superintendent retirement: Following the announcement earlier this month of Balliet’s decision to retire, the board approved a retirement agreement with Balliet, who will retire on Oct. 14. The board also approved a contract with Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell to serve as acting superintendent, effective Oct. 15. Board President Terry Seiders said the district will start its search for a new superintendent.

School building auctions: After approving earlier this month a proposal for the Hess Auction Group to sell the now-closed Rheems and Mill Road elementary school buildings plus the Mill Road environmental center, the board approved resolutions for the sale of the buildings. The auctions for the properties will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Other business: The board gave first-reading approval to an updated policy 913 that would prohibit non-school organizations/groups/individuals from distributing fliers in the schools for programs and events. The policy would go into effect Jan. 1. The board will vote on final approval Oct. 25.