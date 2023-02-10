A Chester County farm is getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday with some cute new additions — five calves named after Eagles players.

Kurtland Farms in Elverson named the calves Cowce after Jason Kelce, Moolata after Jordan Mailata, Seamalmoo after Isaac Seumalo, Pascow after Zach Pascal and Milkerson after Landon Dickerson, said Jared Kurtz, a 34-year-old fourth generation farmer on the family-owned farm. The new calves are all under two weeks old.

“We are huge Eagles fans,” Kurtz said. “I have been my whole life and my dad was an Eagles fan as well. So it's just something that's kind of a part of our family.”

In December 2022, the family went to the Eagles practice facility as part of a program with the American Dairy North East and the Eagles to help promote dairy products in schools, Kurtz said.

At the facility, they were able to take photos with Eagles player Landon Dickerson. After the event, Kurtz said he was speaking with American Dairy North East and they were looking for an idea on how to tie together the dairy initiatives with the love for the Eagles and honor their current season. That is when the idea to name calves after the players was born.

The Kurtz family is excited for the big game on Sunday and hoping that family luck continues as the Eagles won its last Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018, his wife's birthday, and this year's game will be played on his daughter’s birthday.