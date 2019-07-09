Grassroots Cannabis is set to open what is believed to be the first medical marijuana dispensary in Lebanon. In conjunction with Lebanon Wellness Center, the Illinois-based company will open its Herbology dispensary at 815 Cumberland St. in downtown Lebanon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. July 10.

The Herbology dispensary will be housed in the old Farmers Trust Bank building and will feature two waiting rooms, consultation rooms and a dozen point-of-sale stations. Patients holding Pennsylvania-issued medical marijuana cards can obtain cannabis in flower, vape, concentrated products and oil forms.

The new Herbology dispensary will employ about 20 mostly local residents trained in the use of medical marijuana.

Herbology is a retail division of the parent company Grassroots Cannabis, a multi-state marijuana operator.

“As we see states adopting medical marijuana legislation, people are starting to see the benefits of it,” said Talley Wettlaufer, Grassroots Cannabis’ vice president in charge of retail. “For people suffering from any number of ailments, it’s a relief for them. Wellness and feeling better is invaluable. I think states are trying to help, and their residents have a better quality of life because of it.”

Wettlaufer advised patients to speak with a doctor about their ailments and treatment options. “Find a doctor who will certify your condition, and submit it to the state,” she said.

When patients holding medical marijuana cards visit the dispensary, they will be consulted and educated in the use of the natural drug by Herbology staff. The specific recommended product will be determined by each client’s personal need and condition.

“Our herbologists go through extensive background checks, and they go through training,” Wettlaufer said.

The Lebanon outlet will be the sixth Grassroots Cannabis medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania, with two more opening this month. The company also operates a medical marijuana dispensary in Maryland and plans to open two in Ohio.

“We’re very excited to open and to be a part of the Lebanon community, Wettlaufer said.

The use of medical marijuana became legal in Pennsylvania in April of 2016 and it first became available to qualified patients in February of 2018. The use of marijuana is illegal in America, but through states’ rights medical marijuana is legal in 33 states.

“Marijuana can treat a lot of conditions, hence Pennsylvania has put the program into place,” said Wettlaufer. “It can be used to help people alleviate pain. It’s there to enhance people’s lives.”

In Pennsylvania, there are 21 qualifying conditions used to determine the use of medical marijuana. They are: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS; autism; cancer; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; Crohn’s disease; dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders; intractable spasticity; epilepsy and/or seizures; glaucoma; HIV/AIDs, Huntington’s disease; inflammatory bowel disease; intractable seizures; multiple sclerosis; neurodegenerative diseases; neuropathies; opioid-use disorder; Parkinson’s disease; post-traumatic stress disorder; severe chronic/intractable pain; sickle cell anemia; terminal illness and ulcerative colitis.

Lebanon’s Herbology dispensary hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

