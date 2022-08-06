When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: High school graduation in Pennsylvania is about to get a lot harder, but the School District of Lancaster should meet that challenge, Justin Reese, the school’s principal, told board members. About 70% of 720 incoming J.P. McCaskey High School seniors already have met their 2023 graduation requirements, he said.

Quotable: “We’re comfortable with these numbers,” Reese said. “We’ve seen an uptick in awareness.”

Why it’s important: For the first time, Pennsylvania seniors must demonstrate proficiency on Keystone Exams to graduate, as required by the state Department of Education. For 2023, though, students need to pass only two of the three end-of-course tests in Literature, Biology or Algebra I. Pupils must pass all three exams in 2024 or have a composite score of 4452.

Other avenues: Seniors who score below Keystone proficiency or do not achieve a high composite score have other pathways to graduation. The district also will count completing a special project; passing exams for business or military readiness; achieving certain scores on college readiness tests such as the ACT, PSAT or SAT; and making passing grades on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams, Reese said. In addition, students already accepted to college also may bypass requirements.

Background: Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill in 2018, which should have changed requirements during the 2021-22 school year. Pandemic school closures postponed that date a year. In addition to requiring Keystone scores, the measure also created additional ways to fulfill graduation requirements. Previously, Reese said, schools could use coursework grades to determine which students would graduate.

Quotable: District students should face no surprises, Kelly White, the district’s coordinator of career and technical programs, said. “We have communicated this essential information.” Letters and phone calls went out in May and June to McCaskey students, she explained.

Communication: McCaskey counselors already have met with every incoming senior to check graduation readiness. Students who aren’t already qualified have created a plan to meet requirements before the end of the academic year.

Local details: Eight McCaskey incoming seniors earned a gold score on the WorkKeys business exam this summer to qualify for graduation, Reese said. In addition, 95 students took Keystone exams in July and scores will come in during October, Reese said after the meeting.

More information: About 31% of 2024’s graduating class has met graduation requirements. That number falls to about 8% for 2025’s class. Students may take Keystone exams as soon as they are eligible. For instance, some pupils take the Algebra 1 test at the end of eighth grade. Also, students may take a Keystone more than once.

What’s next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.