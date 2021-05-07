When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Houseal informed township supervisors the department has begun the process to acquire a replacement for its aging rescue vehicle.

Background: Houseal said that Rescue 791, a 2003 Spartan Gladiator Crimson rescue vehicle, can no longer handle the demands needed by the department. He said the vehicle is overweight due to the amount of equipment needed, has motor issues and requires frequent brake work due to age and heavy use. The department responds to an increasing number of vehicle crashes and relies on the rescue vehicle.

Quotable: “With the increasing truck traffic on (Route) 441, the soybean plant (in Conoy Township), and other businesses moving into the area, we were able to obtain a Paratech highway kit for being able to secure and work on tractor trailers. We have had four vehicle accidents involving heavy trucks just in the past three months on Route 441,” Houseal said.

Why it’s important now: Although the township’s budget season is months away, Houseal said he wanted to inform supervisors the department started the process to replace the rescue vehicle a few weeks ago by obtaining specifications of new equipment and meeting with manufacturer representatives. As soon as the department decides upon a suitable rescue replacement vehicle — estimated to cost between $900,000 and $1.2 million — it would take about 12 months for the replacement vehicle to be built. Once the new vehicle is delivered to the department, it would take an additional four months to outfit the truck with the necessary equipment and conduct training on the new vehicle. Houseal said the entire process of obtaining new apparatus takes about two years. He added that once a new rescue vehicle is placed in service, the old vehicle would be sold.

Resident response: Maytown resident Frank Splain Jr. said the township and fire department should solicit the county incinerator and other area businesses for other avenues of revenue to help offset the cost for the new rescue vehicle.

Other business: Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution opposing the formation of a county health department. Chairman Thomas Jones said the six county health departments in Pennsylvania incur millions in cost overruns and are a burden to taxpayers. The resolution also cited a potential lack of accountability for such a department and redundancy of services already present at the state level as reasons to oppose the creation of a county health department.