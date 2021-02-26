When: Lancaster City Council virtual meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: Lancaster will be creating a new comprehensive plan over the next two years, Mayor Danene Sorace reported to council. This new plan will guide the city’s development and help decide what’s important to all city residents. It will look at housing, parks, transportation and other things.

Why it’s important: The two most important outcomes will be creating an equitable and inclusive engagement process that all residents feel welcomed into and adopting a comprehensive plan that is aligned with the community’s vision for future growth and development, according to the mayor’s policy strategist Wyatt Behringer.

Quotable: “It is long overdue that residents have an opportunity to refresh their vision for the city and to bring it current with contemporary conditions,” Behringer wrote in an email after the meeting.

Why now: The last city comprehensive plan was completed in 1993. Such a plan is the key document for urban and regional planning, which becomes the basis for physical development policies such as zoning and capital improvement programming and city program priorities.

Planning process: The city will seek community input on priorities through the Engage Lancaster platform and through public art, social media, in-person meetings and tables at city and community events. Council has pledged to work in partnership with community organizations and service providers to plan the city’s future.

Organization: Planning will be guided by a 19-member Comprehensive Plan Committee made up of city residents and businesspeople assisted by the community engagement firm Connect the Dots Consulting.

The cost: The comprehensive plan will be funded through grants and city funds, with $175,000 in grant funding secured so far.

Cat declawing protest: Lancaster County residents Ray Hay, James Adams and Julie Abadir asked the city to ban the practice of cat declawing which they said is cruel to the animals. President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said council will consider this and asked the group to also propose this to their home municipalities.

Other business: Council approved construction of a residential building in the Heritage Conservation District on a vacant lot at 765 St. Joseph St., as recommended by the Historical Commission.

Celebration: Council officially recognized Black History Month by encouraging residents to join in “patronizing Black-owned businesses, spotlighting Black artists, engaging with Black-led community organizations and pushing for racial justice, not just this month but every month.”