When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Two city residents shared concerns about public safety after several shootings in Lancaster City. Since Nov. 28, 11 people have been shot, six killed, including one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Comments: Darlene Byrd, a community member who frequently attends city council meetings, said: “As we’re looking at the budget and talking about increases, what are we doing to provide better public safety?” Mary Freeman, also a resident of the city, shared concerns about lack of communication in emergency situations. “I was outside Sunday, Dec. 11, with my 10-month-old son moving a car for street cleaning. I saw the police and I had no idea what was going on, and there was an active shooter on the loose. So how can we better notify the residents of this community?” She pointed out that she usually receives notifications on her phone about sewer, trash and city office hours, but the phone failed to ring last Sunday.

Emergency notifications: Mayor Danene Sorace responded that Lancaster County dispatch typically does the notifications for the city if they are able to locate phone numbers attached to addresses in the emergency response area. “There were notifications sent out this time during the Nextdoor app, but that app is insufficient for what we need,” adding: “In January, I’ll be talking more about a 3-1-1 system that is an app in which we will be able to geocode locations and be able to push out emergency information.”

Quotable: “I understand and appreciate the concerns that are elevated tonight by a young mother, and by a longtime community resident who has been fighting to keep South Ann Street safe, as well as other concerns that I have heard. And I will just say again, it will take all of us to continue to keep the public safe,” Sorace said.

North Queen Street apartment building: Council, in a 6-0 vote, approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed seven-story apartment building at the corner of North Queen and East Lemon streets, which is currently a parking lot.

Why it’s important: The city is still in a housing crisis, Douglas Smith, bureau chief of planning, said. “One of the biggest impacts of this project and really any sizable residential project is that it takes the pressure off of the market and helps introduce supply,” he explained. The certificate is one of the final steps before building permits can be issued.

The project: Matthew Richards with Bowery Development Co. proposes the construction of a new seven-story, multi-family residential building with ground-floor commercial space. Project plans include 72 studio and one-bedroom rental units, retail space, about 15 parking spots, and a rooftop terrace. The developer lives in Lancaster and said he plans to use local labor for the construction project. He has previously developed properties in New York City and the surrounding areas.

Price points: Richards was present at the meeting and received several questions from council, including if there would be any affordable housing units and what rents would look like. To that, Richards responded that rent is hard to predict because the project isn’t estimated to finish until 2024. He did say, however, the majority of units would likely be within the price range of $1,500 to $2,000 per month. All apartments would be market-rate apartments, not subsidized or income-restricted units.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet Dec. 20 for their last meeting of the year. At this meeting, they’re looking to adopt the 2023 budget, which includes an 8% property tax increase.