When: Council meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Council was asked to allocate $5 million of the city’s $39.5 million in American Rescue Act funds toward affordable housing projects.

Why it matters: Lancaster is seeking feedback through the end of October on how the city should use its ARPA funds. (engage.cityoflancasterpa.com/en/projects/american-rescue-plan)

Mayor Danene Sorace said this request is coming before that’s finished because affordable housing is already a known priority and because there is time-sensitivity with three potential projects that could result in 50 to 60 new affordable housing units for the city, possibly more.

Wording: The ordinance’s wording is broad and general and does not tie that $5 million to specific projects. The amount, however, was set with three projects in mind, Sorace said. She did not share details, but Sorace said council would hear specifics on two — if not all — of them before a vote.

What’s next: A first reading is slated for Oct. 12, as is an in-depth presentation on affordable housing needs and strategy. A vote could follow on Oct. 26. More ARPA funds could later be tapped for affordable housing. “It may be more over time,” Sorace said. “We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew at this moment.”

Project details: Sorace said the three projects involve organizations with affordable housing as part of their missions rather than traditional private developers. “We’ve been approached by … a couple of private developers who are interested in allocating a certain number of units to be affordable,” she said. “While we’ve never done (that) and do not have plans at this moment to engage in any project like that, we are continuing to have conversation about what that could potentially look like.” She said the time sensitivity involves time limits on real estate transactions for two projects and, for the third, “the organization’s pro forma and the degree to which they can secure other funds.”

Snow removal: Council discussed proposed snow-related amendments to the city’s streets and sidewalk ordinance that could be put up for a vote on Oct. 26. A proposed change states that when a snow emergency has ended, all city parking restrictions that apply to regular street cleaning would be immediately reinstated.

In other business: Council discussed amending the capital improvement plan to redirect unspent or unallocated bond fund money to projects such as design and engineering for the Water Street bike boulevard and Ewell Plaza stormwater management. Council also heard the Lancaster Public Library’s request to co-submit an application seeking a $750,000 Keystone Grant for Public Library Facilities through the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The library applied for a $2.5 million grant from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and will also seek public donations. Library board member Henrietta Heisler told council that, due to supply chain and other issues, cost estimates for the new library — expected to open during the first quarter of 2023 in Ewell Plaza — have risen from $6.9 million to $8 million or more.

Quotable: “We don’t fully know the total yet. But from the first budget to now, which is still not 100% sorted out, it’s gone up at least a million dollars,” Heisler said. “That’s a lot more money for us to have to raise. So everything we can get from support of the city and the state is incredibly helpful.”