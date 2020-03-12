When: Mountville council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Council appointed Matthew T. Auker to fill a vacant councilperson position.

Background: Council had 30 days from the Feb. 10 meeting to fill the vacancy created when Councilman Charlie H. Thomas resigned. He was two years into a four-year term. Auker, an alternate member of the borough Zoning Hearing Board, and Francis Zimmer, a former Mountville Borough councilman and current chair of the Planning Commission, both applied for the vacant seat. Council voted unanimously to appoint Auker.

Why it matters: Auker will take over Thomas’ role as the chair for streets on the Public Works Committee.

Other personnel matters: Councilman Harry L. Morgan volunteered to represent Mountville on the Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Committee, a council of governments that provides legal ability for two or more of the 12 member municipalities to act jointly.

Traffic study: Council is requesting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conduct a traffic study on Main Street to investigate a possible speed limit reduction.

Financial health: Council accepted a 2019 financial audit conducted by Sager, Swisher and Company LLP. The audit showed the borough to be in good standing, with a $152,025 net gain to its $4 million in assets.

Other business: The March 23 meeting is canceled.