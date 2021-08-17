When: Aug. 9 Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Borough Manager Derrick Millhouse said the state Department of Transportation has approved proposed plans to upgrade crosswalks at key borough intersections with “piano key” markings.

Why it’s important: Currently, crosswalks at intersections in the borough — including heavily trafficked signalized crossings on Columbia Avenue (Route 462) at Manor Street and College Avenue — have single painted lines. Piano key markings, so-called because the broad painted bars resemble the keys on a piano, offer improved visibility for drivers and safety for pedestrians.

Global shortages: Millhouse did not have costs or a timeline for when the crosswalks would be painted, or which intersections would be targeted first, because the vendor who would perform the work indicated latex paint used for road markings is in short supply. In addition, global shortages of glass for glass beads, which are used in the paint for light reflection, are also difficult to obtain.

Crosswalk nixed: A new crosswalk proposed mid-block on Columbia Avenue east of Oak Street was rejected by PennDOT. In a follow-up Aug. 10, Millhouse said expensive traffic studies would need to be done to show justification for the crossing. He said PennDOT suggested placing the crosswalk at Oak Street, about 50 to 60 feet away from the proposed location, where crosswalks at intersections are automatically permitted. However, Millhouse said the sidewalk on the south side of Columbia Avenue would need to be replaced because it does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He also questioned the usefulness of a crosswalk at Oak Street when a crosswalk already exists at South Bridge Street about 300 feet to the west.

Damaged equipment: Millhouse sought council approval to repair body damage to a public works vehicle caused by a former employee. Millhouse, who was hired in May as the borough’s new manager, did not know when the damage occurred or why an insurance claim was not filed. He said the mechanical operation of the vehicle is not affected but acknowledged the damaged step bumper could be a slip hazard. Millhouse presented one estimate to council, but Vice President Christine Eshleman asked Millhouse to obtain at least one or two additional estimates to compare costs.

Quotable: “I think it reflects badly on us to be driving around in a damaged vehicle like that,” Millhouse said.

Fire tax proposal: Council voted 4-0 to have the borough solicitor review a draft ordinance establishing a fire tax. If approved, the ordinance would establish a millage rate of 0.66%, or $66 per $100,000 of assessed property value. A formal public hearing has not been scheduled for discussion on the tax, which would take effect in 2022.

Unemployment fraud: West Hempfield Police Sgt. Douglas Ober, whose department patrols Mountville, informed council in his monthly report that police took up to a dozen calls a day last month from township and borough residents related to fraudulent unemployment claims filed under their names. Ober said police investigators are working with the state’s Department of Labor regarding the cases.