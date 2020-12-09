When: Rapho supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Matt Shenk, president of Mastersonville Fire Company, questioned supervisors about the nearly $15,000 drop in the annual capital contribution that supervisors have proposed in the 2021 budget.

What it means: Shenk said Mastersonville uses funds from the township’s capital contribution to help fund new equipment purchases.

Background: Rapho established a capital fund in 2012 for each of the three fire companies that serve it: Mount Joy, Manheim and Mastersonville. Capital funds are held by the township until a request for their release is made to the fire advisory council and the supervisors. In addition to the capital fund, the township also makes quarterly payment to each fire company for their operating budget.

Budget proposal: The proposed 2021 budget retains the current level of payments toward the operating budget for each fire company. The capital contribution for both Mount Joy and Manheim fire departments remain at $58,000 and $31,000 respectively. The capital contribution for Mastersonville was cut from this year’s $142,000 to $127,800.

Quotables: “(The reduction) caught us off guard. We understand that this year was a challenging year, but the (Manheim Borough) police are getting 4% increase due to their contract. My concern is that Mastersonville’s capital contribution is less than what the fire council recommended,” Shenk said.

“I’ve been a supervisor for 26 years. When I came onboard, the township’s total contribution to fire companies was $26,000. Now it’s about $600,000. We do appreciate our volunteer firefighters,” Supervisor Jere Swarr said.

Budget revenue: Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapho is anticipating a 10% decrease in both the earned income tax and local services tax revenue for 2021. Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $120,183 from the township’s reserves. It marks the third consecutive year officials used reserves to balance the budget.

Related fire company action: Later in the meeting, supervisors approved a $143,250 transfer from the township’s general fund to the fire capital fund. The amount represented a $78,500 transfer for the fourth quarter of the year and the $67,500 second quarter transfer that was deferred. During a July 2 meeting, supervisors approved the transfer of $13,750 for the township’s contribution to Mastersonville’s building fund.

What’s next: When contracted after the meeting, Swarr said he plans to discuss possibly increasing Mastersonville’s proposed 2021 capital contribution during the Dec. 17 meeting. Final adoption of the 2021 budget is also slated for the Dec. 17 meeting.