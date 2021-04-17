When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Mastersonville Fire Company to release $462,500 from the township’s fire capital fund for the purchase of a new fire engine.

Background: The 2021-22 Pierce engine will replace a 1999 Pierce engine irreparably damaged in a Jan. 23 accident. The accident occurred when firefighters were responding to a barn fire on Sunnyside Road.

What’s next: Matt Shenk, Mastersonville president, said the new engine is expected to be delivered in July. It will cost about $720,000, and the fire company will use insurance funds for the wrecked engine and the township’s capital contribution as well as some of its own funds for the purchase. He said exact figures will be determined when the fire company signs the contract for the engine the week of April 19.

Donegal Square: Supervisors agreed to release the remaining $106,566 in financial security for site work at the Donegal Square mixed-use commercial development at Esbenshade and Strickler roads.