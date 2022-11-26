When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s hampering plans to build a 306,000-square-foot warehouse along North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township.

Plan: Destined for land that once held the Black Horse Lodge and Suites, Island Time Caribbean restaurant and German Trading Post, the warehouse plan called for limiting traffic on nearby Hill Road to right in, right out at Route 272, and construction of a new two-lane road from the warehouse to Hill Road by the township municipal building. The new road would cross land mostly — but not totally — owned by the township. The road would serve the warehouse and align with the Pepperidge Farm’s entranceway across the highway. A traffic signal would be placed at the intersection.

Problems: “PennDOT will not approve a new signal at 272 and our proposed road unless Hill Road is totally closed,” said Bill Roundtree of Wright/Ebersole, the project’s developer. This decision puts intense pressure on the developer whose client, PureCycle, a plastics recycling company, has given Wright/Ebersole until Feb. 1 to start moving dirt, “or they can walk away,” Roundtree added.

Possible solution: Roundtree thinks there “is a way forward.” He asked the township to allow the project to proceed in two phases. Phase One would be to build the warehouse as planned and create the road as well; at least the portion that is on their property. The road, at least in this phase, would serve as a driveway only to the warehouse and the intersection of Route 272. A stop sign would be placed at that intersection. The driveway would be built to meet the township’s requirements for a road so that the rest can be added in the future. While PennDOT, Roundtree said, “is receptive” to the idea, calling it a “sound strategy” that doesn’t mean they’ve approved it.

Quotable: “I have been saying for years that we as a municipality need to adjust our methodology in trying to work with our developers,” Chairman Romao Carrasco said. “If you’re willing to set down escrow, if you’re willing make the commitments, it’s still a win win for the municipality.”

Discussion: Carrasco is all in favor of eliminating Hill Road from the township office to Route 272 which he considers a dangerous intersection, especially for those turning left onto 272. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said, “I think it behooves us to work with these gentlemen to get this thing underway. I think it’s a redevelopment project that the board should be supporting.”

K-9 unit: The supervisors also weighed in on some of the pros and cons of establishing a K-9 unit to be part of the police force. On two different occasions in the past few months, township police officers have approached the board with the idea, saying they believe the costs could largely be offset by allowing residents and businesses to make tax donations to a 501(C) 3 corporation. “This would be a donation driven program,” Cpl. Chris Luongo said at one meeting. “So I would want basically a set amount of money set aside, maybe $10,000, for unforeseen vet bills.”

Costs: The costliest item is an equipped vehicle. This was estimated at $60,000. Other costs would include $800 for dog food, and $15,000 to acquire a trained K-9 and for the dog and handler to go through training.

Supervisor discussion: Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura said he’d “love to move forward with it” provided the money can be raised to purchase the dog and get a car. “I think it’d be a great asset to the community,” Bonura said. “Do we need it? Maybe. Maybe not. If we have it I’m sure we’d use it.” Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said for him “it comes down to dollars and cents.” A K-9 unit, he said, is “a nice idea to have” but he was not satisfied that the funding needed to sustain it would happen, especially over the long run. He added that neither the officers at the previous meetings nor anyone else could “not satisfactorily answer my questions.”

Other business: The board discussed dispersal of the $14,000 remaining unspent from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The board agreed it should be dispersed to the three fire companies — Reamstown, Smokestown and Stevens — to help offset repair and fuel costs provided.