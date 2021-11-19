When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: Wearing a mask remains optional inside Manheim Central school buildings for all students, teachers and staff, despite the ongoing state court battle over the Pennsylvania Department of health’s school mask order. The district has maintained that policy since Nov. 10, when the Commonwealth Court ruled the state’s mask mandate is invalid. A lawyer was on hand during the school board meeting to explain the situation, though board members neither discussed the issue nor took a vote on it.

Why it’s important: Returning to a mask-optional policy is part of the district’s original health and safety plan that was adopted July 26. Assistant Superintendent Amy Flannery and district solicitor Brook Say of Stock & Leader provided an update on the district’s health and safety plan.

Mask mandate update: Say said hours after Commonwealth Court handed down its decision voiding the face covering order, the state Department of Health’s attorneys filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court. The appeal put a hold on lifting the face covering order. But then Sen. Jake Corman and a group of parents appealed to the Commonwealth Court to have the stay (or hold) on the face covering mandate lifted. Say said the Commonwealh Court will again make a ruling on the appeal. That ruling is scheduled Dec. 4 when the mask mandate is expected to expire, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Nov. 18.

Resident comment: During the public comment section of the agenda and prior to discussion of the health and safety plan update, Jennifer Walker, a write-in candidate for a school board seat, asked the board to continue a mask-optional policy. She said it would allow teachers to get back to teaching instead of focusing on facial masks.

Quotable: “Last week (after the district returned to a mask-optional policy), my son smiled and said he would finally get to see his classmates’ faces,” Walker said.

Athletic fields: The board approved a $398,600 agreement with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson for design options for improvements to three baseball/softball fields. Two of the fields are adjacent to the middle school along Stiegel Valley Road and are known as Baron Fields. The other field is along Adele Avenue across from the high school and in Veterans Memorial Park. Board member Matt Linder said the district is seeking design options and possible costs. He said with the high school project underway right now, the board wants to get a sense of how improvements to these fields could fit in the budget.

Acting superintendent: Norman Hatten thanked the board for the opportunity to serve in this role. He served as Manheim Central’s superintendent from 2013 through 2016. He said he was glad to be back at Manheim Central and would fill in as long as he is needed. Hatten will fill the role of acting superintendent while the board searches for a replacement for Pete Aiken, who will serve as superintendent for York Central School District.