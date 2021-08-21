When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Aug. 12.

What happened: The board voted 8-0 to approve a health and safety plan that will optimize its screening and ventilation procedures and make mask-wearing optional in the new school year.

Background: This decision comes as Lancaster County has returned to a “high” level of COVID-19 cases and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has stated schools should implement universal mask requirements along with other mitigation strategies to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and limit disruptions to in-person learning this school year. The Pennsylvania departments of health and education, while not mandating mask usage, have urged districts to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for universal mask-wearing in schools regardless of vaccination status.

Plan details: The school board voted to make the following changes to its health and safety plan: masks will be optional in all buildings; students, faculty and staff who prefer to wear masks will be permitted to do so; mandatory face coverings will still be enforced on school transportation; district staff will continue temperature checks on all learners as they enter academic buildings; staff members will self-monitor for symptoms and report any concerns to a supervisor; and air scrubbers will be installed in air ducts to purify air at each school.

Resignations: The school board accepted the resignation of Michael Sage as a board member after 14 years of service, effective immediately. Because Sage has decided to move to a home outside the district, he is no longer eligible to serve on the school board. State law requires that every board member live within the school district they serve. To fill this open seat, the board will offer Benjamin Ingles, the top vote-getter for the Salisbury District in the May primary election, an opportunity to complete the remaining three months of Sage’s term.

Shared services: Pequea Valley has extended its contracts with the Eastern Lancaster County School District to receive special education services through 2021-22. Under this one-year extension, Pequea Valley will receive life skills and transition services for 12 students, autistic support and transitional services for 11 students, multiple disabilities support services for two students, and learning support services for one student. These services will cost $133,379. Elanco can supply occupational, physical, and supplemental speech and language therapy services at an additional hourly rate, if needed.

Also: The board voted to spend more than $100,000 on the following items: $16,237 in membership fees for two seats on the Lancaster County Academy joint high school consortium; $17,550 on internet network upgrades, safety and security support, and student enrichment resources from Intermediate Unit 13; and $66,420 on a social worker from the Delta-T Group Inc.

Mental health services: The district will partner with Lancaster-based TeenHope to provide its students with mental health screenings, at a cost of $25 per appointment. These screenings, according to the meeting agenda, will “help identify learners who might benefit from further evaluation, connect with parents to deepen their conversation with the learner related to the learner’s emotional needs, and provide access to a mental health evaluation that is both accessible and affordable.”