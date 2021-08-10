When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.

What happened: Masking will remain optional at public meetings in East Cocalico Township, supervisors decided, despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that even vaccinated people wear face coverings at indoor gatherings.

Remote options: Explaining the board’s position, Chairman Romao “RC” Carraso said the township provides a means for those who wish not to attend or who have COVID-19 symptoms to safely attend meetings remotely via Zoom and YouTube. Township Manager Mike Hession said the CDC’s statement was “a recommendation and not a mandate.” He did note, however, that libraries across the county, as well as some retailers, require masking.

What’s next: The township’s next meeting will be Aug. 19 in person with virtual attendance available.

In other business: The board voted to accept ownership and maintenance of 7 acres at the Stoney Pointe development near Reamstown. The parcel includes three drainage basin wetland areas. The land was offered to township by the developer for a park. The agreement states that the developer must provide the plans for a proposed walking trail, pedestrian bridge and culvert, but that the township will do the actual work.

Also: The board voted to spend $950 to install a light control switch at the Reamstown Park tennis court so that players can turn on the lights to play after dark. Lights would stay on at 60-minute increments. The lighting system automatically shuts off at 9:30 p.m. The lighting contract was awarded to Fichthorn Electric of Denver.