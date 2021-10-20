When: Donegal school board meeting, Oct.14, high school auditorium. (Timothy G. Markovits and Patrick Mitchell were not in attendance, nor did they attend virtually.)

What happened: President Oliver C. Overlander III reminded the audience that school board meetings fall under the state Department of Health’s mask policy reach. Masks were provided at the doors to the auditorium for attendees. A small number of people refrained from wearing them. Overlander added that if the mask policy is successfully challenged through the court system, the board will revert to the district’s health and safety plan passed before the start of the 2021-22 school year, allowing parents to decide whether their children will wear masks.

Quotable: “We don’t want masks for our children. This board is united in our thinking. We want our kids to learn, and we want our educators to teach, not police masks. The board is trying to do the right thing,” Overlander said.

Discussion: Board members Ron Melleby and Linda Good both expressed that whether the mandate is lifted by the state or is lifted through litigation, the switch should be implemented immediately for all buildings. However, board member Dr. Lisa Albert pondered how the district should approach a situation in which masks are made optional and then cases spike in the district buildings. She weighed the options of reintroducing the mask mandate, in such a case, or switching over to a virtual distance learning mode.

Public comments: Bonnie Ikler gave an impassioned plea against following the mask mandate in schools, saying, “Masking of our children is disgusting.'' She spoke out against how the policy is being enforced by district staff: “Are teachers mask Nazis? It’s like Nazi Germany.” She wrapped up her comments by linking the notion of complying with the mask mandate to working in a concentration camp during the Holocaust. Ikler’s daughter, a freshman at Donegal High School, followed her mother’s lead and spoke on how she was sent home on the first day of the policy implementation for her refusal to wear one.

What’s next: Overlander warned those in attendance that if the mask policy is not respected during the meeting, the board would need to “switch the November meeting to a virtual meeting.” He added, “This is not the path we want to take as a school board.” Overlander mentioned the district’s hands are tied, as officials are simply complying with the mandate. Overlander reminded residents that if meetings do go the virtual route, public comments will need to be submitted prior to the forum actually occurring.