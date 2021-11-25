When: Octorara Area school board, in person and via Zoom, Nov. 15.

What happened: Students, employees and visitors will still need to mask up in school buildings despite an ongoing court battle over Pennsylvania’s mask order. A motion to return to the health and safety plan from the beginning of the year, which made masks optional on campus, was tabled by the board as was a second motion to follow the Sept. 7 state Health Department order as written.

Background: The motions requested by board member Anthony Falgiatore echoed the feelings of parents who have been vocal in opposition to student mask requirements. On Nov. 11, the mandate was struck down by the Commonwealth Court, but the state Department of Health’s appeal to the State Supreme Court triggered a stay, keeping the mandate in effect. Since then, state Sen. Jake Corman and a group of parents have appealed to the Commonwealth Court to have the stay on the face covering mandate lifted.

Quotable: “We’ve gotten communications to say the mandate is still in place because of that stay,” board President Brian Fox said, referencing guidance from the state Department of Health that schools should continue to follow the mask mandate.

Why it’s important: Masking has been a hot topic in the district, as parents opposing the mandate. Board members Falgiatore and Jere Zimmerman made both motions and seconds, but when motions to table were made, they were the only ones opposed.

What happens next: District administration is looking for a location on school property outside the buildings where children in quarantine will be able to come for COVID-19 testing. If families do not have insurance to cover the cost of the test, it could be paid by the district through CARES Act funds.

Other happenings: District Superintendent Michel Orner gave an update on the district’s new comprehensive plan. A public comment period has just completed, and the document is ready to go to the the state Department of Education.

Update: The Commonwealth Court will again make a ruling on the appeal scheduled Dec. 4, when the mask order is expected to be thrown out, according to a Nov. 18 report published by LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s unclear whether that would be the end of the chaotic court battle over the mask requirement.