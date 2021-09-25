The mandatory wearing of face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 was again a point of contention at the Sept. 20 meeting of the Cornwall-Lebanon school board.

The in-person meeting, with a virtual option, was attended by nearly 100 residents.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, nine visitors spoke passionately about the district’s policy requiring masks, despite the fact that the meeting’s agenda made no mention of the policy, and the board took no action on it. Of those who spoke, most were against masking.

Every school board member and district official district wore masks, while the majority of the meeting’s visitors did not wear masks. For the most part, the proceedings were civil and cordial.

On Sept. 7, the district began its mask wearing policy in its buildings throughout the school district.

Because of documented active cases of COVID-19, Cedar Crest High School canceled its away football game at Governor Mifflin on Sept. 17.

In other business, the board commissioned the architectural firm of Beers & Hoffman to conduct a districtwide study for the renovation needs of Cedar Crest High School, Cedar Crest Middle School, the Educational Service Center and Ebenezer Elementary School. Cost of the study is $32,500. In addition to identifying the renovation needs, the study will determine the extent of those possible needs and the financial impact on taxpayers.

The last major renovation project on Cornwall-Lebanon’s Cedar Crest campus was in 1996, when the current Ebenezer Elementary School building was constructed.

In addition, the Cornwall-Lebanon board of school directors approved an agreement with First Aid and Safety Patrol Emergency Medical Services to institute an emergency medical training program at Cedar Crest High School, during the 2021-22 school year.

The school board authorized the district’s business office to advertise bids for the language arts curriculum as part of the Learning Loss Recovery program under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.