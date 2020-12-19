When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Board members voted on and approved the 2021 budget, which keeps the millage rate of 0.51 mills unchanged. The owner of a property assessed at $200,000 would pay $102.

Budget: The township’s total budget for 2021 is $1.2 million and is balanced. The liquid fuels budget also was finalized with $350,000 in expenses while netting $41,120 in income. Most of the expenses will go to road paving bids at a cost of $240,000. Projects have yet to be announced for the upcoming year.

Other business: Planning continues on the correction for the safety concerns at the Route 324 and Red Hill Road rail trail crossing. Vice Chairman Carl Drexel said in an email that the township solicitor was “reviewing the agreement” with the state Department of Transportation over a Shared Use Path Crossing Agreement for the placement of a multiway stop at the dangerous intersection.

Quotable: “The long-term solution is a pedestrian bridge. Funding is the main concern and probably will take several years to achieve. The time estimate at this point is 3-5 years at best,” Drexel said.