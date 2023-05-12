When: Martic Township board of supervisors meeting, May 1.

What happened: Supervisors approved a motion to adopt guidelines from the inter-municipal committee overseeing the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail for the use of electric bicycles, also called e-bikes, on the township’s portion of the trail.

Background: The rising popularity of battery-powered motor-assisted bicycles led the committee to encourage municipalities that host parts of the trail to adopt the same guidelines used by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state forests and state parks.

Why it’s important: According to township resident Jim Hearn, head of the Martic Township Rail Trail Advisory Committee, e-bikes are typically categorized into three classes with varying degrees of battery power (wattages) and speeds, which can exceed 30 mph. Hearn recommended that Martic adopt the DCNR guidelines as a way to regulate the growing use of e-bikes but without resorting to an outright ban.

The guidelines: Hearn said the recommended guidelines would require all e-bikes to meet the following four criteria: The e-bike cannot exceed 100 pounds, cannot exceed 750-watts of battery power, cannot exceed 20 mph using motor power, and must have fully usable pedals. He added that while there wouldn't be any policing of e-bikes, the guidelines set ground rules for their use.

Public comments: Township resident Keith Kauffman questioned the wisdom of allowing any e-bikes on the trail, saying motorized e-bikes are motorized vehicles, and the township should either allow or ban all motorized vehicles. Chair Duane Sellers, seeing Kauffman's point of view, asked Hearn if signs prohibiting motorized vehicles would need to be changed. Sellers believes people could challenge the definition of a motorized vehicle. He added that two residents contacted him asking that e-bikes not be allowed on the trail.

Quotable: “We were going to supplement the rules that we have (for the trail) with an additional sign that says, just for e-bikes, here’s the guidance,” said Hearn.

Supervisor concerns: Despite the board accepting Hearn's recommendations, Sellers expressed concern about adopting guidelines used by the state without knowing if those guidelines open the township up to legal liability. He spoke of a past incident involving a tree that fell onto a state road. The state was immune from liability, but the township was sued. He suggested the township have its solicitor review the guidelines.

Limits on other trails: According to newspaper records, in 2021, faced with the rising use of e-bikes during the pandemic lockdown, the committee that oversees the 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, established a 15 mph speed limit on that trail.

What’s next: Hearn said he would take the township’s concerns and comments and present them at an upcoming trail committee meeting.