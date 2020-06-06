When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Board members unanimously passed a motion to rescind the township’s declaration of emergency, effective that day, in an in-person meeting.

COVID-19: Members had ratified the declaration on April 6 as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It came in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order as cases began to steadily increase in the state.

Quotable: “Martic has had a few cases of COVID-19. It never materialized into the so-called pandemic in our community that the press pedaled daily,” Supervisor Duane Sellers said of the rural township. He added that “there seemed to be no benefit to the declaration.”

Slowing the spread: The township has been doing its part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by practicing social distancing, ensuring restaurants were only offering takeout and continuing the use of masks.

Other business: Board members took public comment from resident Patricia Henry, who expressed concern over the number of vehicles parking on private property along Route 372 and River Road in Holtwood. Visitors to the area seem to be swimming and tubing in the Muddy Run Reservoir. The township will closely monitor the area for visitor parking infringements.