When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Board members passed a motion to authorize the renewal of the state Department of Transportation Winter Traffic Services Agreement.

Winter maintenance: Every year, Martic enters into a winter road maintenance contract with PennDOT to service Martic Heights Drive for the period of Oct. 15 to April 30. PennDOT has agreed to allocate $7,501.70, according to the contract, “regardless of the amount of work.” The 3.8-mile stretch of road is the only state roadway that the township maintains during the winter.

Quotable: “The fire company is located on Martic Heights (Drive), and we always want to make sure they are open for any emergencies,” township Secretary Karen Sellers said in an email, stressing the importance of the township’s supervision of the roadway.

Bike repair station: Zach Greineder presented an Eagle Scout project for a bike repair station along the rail trail. Members of the board approved the installation at the parking lot on Red Hill Road.

Other business: The board approved a consent agreement for Frank Stoltzfoos, of 284-290 Bridge Valley Road, to pay the fine for a permit violation. The township issued the enforcement action at the July meeting. Stoltzfoos renovated a barn into a residence without permission or permits.