When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Rawlinsville Fire Company’s refurbished tanker will be put to use in Martic, Providence, Drumore and East Drumore townships for the next 20 years, fire company President Victor Ressler told supervisors.
Project details: Rawlinsville converted its 19-year-old tanker into an almost-new 2019 Pierce Arrow XT at a cost of $560,000, which saved the company about $300,000 over buying a brand-new apparatus. The old tanker was rusting and suffering from electrical problems, so the decision to refurbish was made to improve the safety and capability of the fire company, Ressler said. The project was completed in Appleton, Wisconsin, by Pierce Manufacturing. Pierce built what is called a “glider kit” that included an all-new six-man cab, chassis, frame rails, front-axle assembly and a fresh lime green paint scheme.
Financing: Martic Township provided $100,000, while Providence Township plans to provide $37,500 over the course of five years. The fire company has taken out a $200,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and an additional loan of $60,000. The balance was paid through fundraisers hosted by the fire company.
What’s next: Due to a steady increase in emergency calls within its 60-square-mile coverage radius, the fire company plans to upgrade its 1998 Seagrave engine next. Restoration plans include upgrading onboard lighting, electrical and plumbing systems as well as cab interior, which could cost an estimated $150,000. Ressler is looking forward to improving operational elements to better suit the 32 volunteer firefighters on staff and provide the third-largest coverage area in Lancaster with improved emergency service capabilities.