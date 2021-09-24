When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Township officials rescheduled discussion on results of a feasibility study for municipal building upgrades to Oct. 4 due to scheduling conflicts.

Background: Discussion on Martic’s aging infrastructure began in February with the township hiring RETTEW engineering firm in March to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on all of its buildings.

Quotable: “The purpose of the study is to evaluate the administrative and maintenance buildings to bring them into current code,” said Jim Caldwell of RETTEW in a Sept. 15 interview.

Why it’s important: Caldwell said the township is in need of additional space for office and maintenance operations. In addition, Caldwell added, the township needs to improve its accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

What’s next: Caldwell said the township has received the draft report, and he will be at the Oct. 4 meeting to discuss the report.

In other business: Supervisors approved the sale of a 2000 model single-axle dump truck to a private buyer in North Carolina for $9,000 after failing to receive a minimum bid; the township was then allowed to freely sell the vehicle.