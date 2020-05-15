When: Martic supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: Board members approved seeking a state grant to cover the remaining costs to rebuild the Martic Forge railroad bridge on the Enola Low Grade Trail.

Background: Township officials have been gathering funds for the reconstruction of the arson-damaged bridge since last year. Those efforts were delayed earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but have since resumed to meet the grant application deadline of May 31.

Grant funds: Township engineer Mark Wilson advised the township that it is eligible to apply for a $250,000 grant from the state Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. In 2019, the township received a grant of $750,000 from Lancaster County for the initial reconstruction costs, which total $2.5 million.

Roadwork: Supervisors approved a contract for roadwork for Hilldale Road, Short Road and Tucquan Glen Road.