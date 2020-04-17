When: Martic supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board ratified a declaration of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting held virtually via Zoom.

COVID-19: Supervisors put in place a local state of emergency in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order, said board Chairman Duane Sellers. In response to business closures and job losses, supervisors voted unanimously to waive all late penalties on local tax filings for this year. The municipal office will remain open and operate under normal business hours, but public access will be prohibited until further notice.

Other business: The board agreed to readvertise all township road construction bids due to the closures of contracting companies. When life returns to normal, Sellers said scheduling road construction will be an issue because surrounding municipalities are adopting the same road work model during the shutdown.

Quotable: “You can’t shut everything down and then wave a magic wand and it’s all good again. It will take time. I believe there will be hard decisions that will need to be made by townships in regards to what projects will be completed and which ones will have to be scrapped for the year,” Sellers said in an email.

Further concerns: Victor Ressler, president of Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, said fundraising will be a major concern as the shutdown continues. The spring mud sale and annual fund drive are canceled. Both account for two-thirds of the fire company’s yearly income. Ressler said funding had been set aside for the refurbishment of an engine, but those funds will now be used to carry the company through the year.