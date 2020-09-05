When: Martic supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Board members were presented an update by Vice-Chairman Carl T. Drexel on the deliberation over the reconstruction of the Route 324 and Red Hill Road Enola Low Grade Trail pedestrian crossing.

Rail trail crossing: Township officials along with the Lancaster County Planning Commission have been conferring ideas for the best possible solution to the safety concerns at the crossing. Michael Baker International has been contracted by the planning commission to survey and provide technical analysis of the crossing to properly redirect traffic, pedestrians or both in the safest manner possible. Drexel said officials do not want the price to “get in the way” of the project. He said possible solutions include a roundabout, four-way stop, or a pedestrian crossing bridge — all of which should not affect any of the nearby properties.

What’s next: Officials plan to bring forth ideas to the public for input on the decision at the Oct. 5 meeting. All parties involved have been meeting with the state Department of Transportation on a biweekly basis and plan to have a short-term or long-term plan in place by the end of October. The western portion of the trail has been shuttered since April of 2018 due to the safety concerns as well as the arson of the Martic Forge Bridge.

Also: Trick-or-treat night is set for Oct. 31. Karen Sellers, township secretary, said in an email, “If parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids, they should keep them at home. If someone doesn’t feel comfortable opening up their home to trick-or-treaters, they should keep their lights off.”