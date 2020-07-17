When: Martic supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: Board members returned to talks with the Lancaster County Planning Commission over the safety concerns of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail crossing at Route 324.

Background: The western portion of the trail is closed at the Route 324 parking lot due to April 2018 arson damage of the Martic Forge bridge. However, this portion of the trail was shut down before the arson, citing pedestrian safety concerns caused by the intersection of Route 324 and Red Hill Road. Officials previously postponed discussions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other business: The township took enforcement action against Frank Stoltzfoos, at 284-290 Bridge Valley Road, for the renovation of a barn into a permanent residence. Township Secretary Karen Sellers said in an email Stoltzfoos renovated a barn into a residence without permission from the Zoning Hearing Board or any permits. Thus, the township issued enforcement action. If Stoltzfoos appeals the enforcement, the board voted to have the township solicitor handle the situation, Sellers said.