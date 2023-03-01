When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: After months of discussion, the board passed a resolution adopting the southern end regional comprehensive plan that was finalized last September.

Why it’s important: The regional comprehensive plan maps out proposals for future growth and development of the southern end region of Lancaster County. Locations for future residential and commercial growth, transportation and recreational facilities are guided by the comprehensive plan.

Background: Lancaster County requires all municipalities to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years, and the 12 southern end municipalities offered input to their own regional plan over the past two years. The Lancaster County Planning Commission provided its services to the municipalities at no charge.

Municipalities sign on: Colerain and Bart townships, along with Christiana and Quarryville boroughs, have approved the plan within the past month. Now, Martic Township joins them.

Quotable: “The comprehensive plan goes into effect immediately,” said Township Manager Karen Sellers, in a Feb. 7 follow-up. She supplied the resolution to the media on Feb. 15 once it was officially signed by board members.

Rail trail fence installed: In other business, Sellers said the township has installed a fence on both sides of the entrance to the Martic rail trail bridge. Shortly after the bridge reopened last October — following a devastating fire four years ago — officials discovered trail users were wandering around the sides of the trestle to get a better view. “This was a safety issue,” Sellers said. While the bridge is shared between Conestoga and Martic townships, Sellers said the fence was only installed on the Martic side and didn’t know if Conestoga was planning a similar fence on its side.

Zoning matters: The board approved several items related to the zoning office and zoning board, including the appointment of Donna Rineer to a vacancy on the board. Supervisors also approved zoning board members’ attendance at a March 28 seminar at a rate of $55 per person. They also approved an April 23 continuing education conference at the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention for the zoning officer at a cost of $125.