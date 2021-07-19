When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Martic supervisors voted 4-0 to award a $2.97 million contract to J.D. Eckman Inc. of Atglen for repairs to the Martic Forge bridge.

Background: The bridge, part of the Enola Low Grade Trail, which spans Martic and Conestoga townships, underwent a $750,000 renovation in 2015 to convert the former rail trestle into a wooden pedestrian walkway. That wooden deck was destroyed by an arson fire in 2018.

What has happened since 2018: Although the bridge is equally shared between the two townships, Conestoga gave Martic full responsibility to rebuild the bridge. Most of the insurance money paid out in the wake of the fire has gone to cleaning up the site, but nearly $3 million has been secured in funding from various sources for repairs. Progress was slowed by the pandemic in 2020, but bids for the project went out earlier this year. Martic opened bids in June, but officials could not approve any of the bids until project engineers at Wilson Consulting Group of Mechanicsburg and officials with the state Department of Community and Economic Development had an opportunity to review all the bids. That review process was completed in time for Martic supervisors to officially award the contract to repair the bridge at their July meeting.

What’s next: Several additional administrative steps are necessary before the project is handed over to contractors to begin the project. No timeline was available.

Quotable: “We have not been (officially) awarded the bid, and we are reluctant to comment at this time,” said Shara Townsend, subcontractor coordinator at J.D. Eckman, in a telephone follow-up on July 12.

In other business: Supervisors discussed, but took no action, on what to do with the first of two payments to the township from the American Rescue Plan, the federal legislation that funneled money to local municipalities to assist in offsetting pandemic-related expenses and losses. The township received $272,767 this year with a second, equal payment expected next year. The township has until 2024 to decide if they will use the money, which comes numerous strings attached.