When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: Martic resident Melisa DeHaven, expressed her strong displeasure with the region’s largest natural land trust — the Lancaster County Conservancy — with 6,000 acres under protection for public benefit. She questioned the organization’s approach to property management and what she sees as negative impacts on neighbors.
At issue: DeHaven, who lives midway between the Reed Run and House Rock nature preserves, asserted there is little to no policing of land preserve rules and regulations. Since moving to House Rock Road, DeHaven said she installed surveillance cameras that recorded privacy infringement at all hours of the day. She said visitors park their cars on her property and knock on her door because they think her house is a visitor center.
Quotable: “I bought a house next to a conservancy. I knew there was going to be some kind of issues, but what I am having is a respect line that has been crossed. Blatantly crossed.”
Supervisors weigh in: The board took an empathetic tone to DeHaven’s grievances, noting the conservancy has not yet built a township-approved parking lot at the preserve. Supervisors also complained the nonprofit conservancy is a financial burden to the township because it neither pays taxes nor makes voluntary contributions. “They raise funds to purchase land, but they do not raise funds to be good neighbors, board Chairman Duane Sellers said. “They do not raise funds to support our fire companies. They do not raise funds to support the ambulances whenever there is a rescue needed.” The conservancy owns about 20% of the total land mass of the township, Sellers said after the meeting.
Conservancy comment: “We value developing productive relationships with our neighbors and we welcome feedback and open communication when concerns arise,” said Phil Wenger, CEO and president, after the meeting. “The conservancy strives to work constructively with Martic Township, and we will continue to do so on projects, such as a new parking area at House Rock Nature Preserve (slated to open spring 2020) and our Climbers Run Nature Center, for the benefit of the township’s residents and the greater Lancaster County community.”