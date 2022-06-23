When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: The completion date for renovations to the Enola Low Grade Trail trestle bridge in Martic Township was thrown into disarray after Amtrak officials reneged on a long-planned shutdown to power lines running overhead.

Background: Renovations on the trestle, which burned in a 2018 arson fire, required a power shutdown of overhead electrical wires, which supplies electricity to the Amtrak Keystone rail line. The 6-hour shutdown was necessary to allow cranes to offload 100-foot girders for the bridge project. In May, officials with Amtrak and J.D. Eckman of Atglen, the contractors for the renovation project, chose a specific 6-hour window of time for the power shutdown to occur on Sunday, June 4. That date chosen by the two parties placed the project several weeks behind schedule. The planned completion date of the bridge was Aug. 4, with trail work to follow later.

What happened: Approximately two hours before the planned shutdown — with cranes, tractor trailers with steel beams, other equipment, manpower and materials all waiting in a staging area — Amtrak sent an email to officials with J.D. Eckman letting them know that lack of manpower prevented them from turning off the power and the planned time frame.

Quotable: “At 4 in the afternoon, we were told by Amtrak they could not do the outage. At the last minute, they said they couldn’t secure enough labor. That sent everyone into a panic,” said J.D. Eckman project manager Jenn Leibig. She said the power shutdown required three Amtrak employees.

Costs adding up: Leibig said delays past the planned the June 4 power shutdown would add about $2,000 a day to the project’s costs as rented equipment related to the girder placement sat on-site.

What’s next: Leibig said that an alternate date for the shutdown was being proposed, but as of June 21, following multiple attempts to reach officials, it was unknown if the shutdown had occurred.

In other business: Supervisors approved moving forward with enforcement action against Melissa and Frank Ralph, owners of 413 Hilldale Road. The motion authorizes the township to file a civil suit for noncompliance. Chairperson Duane Sellers said the property in question has had complaints from neighbors about junk and a dumpster filled with trash and debris sitting on the property “for well over a year.” Sellers said the owners failed to file for a zoning board hearing as required under township regulations, which triggered the noncompliance action.