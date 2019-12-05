When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: Chairman John Berry reported the status of grant money for the Martic trestle bridge and other projects. Berry said the bridge, which connects Conestoga and Martic townships, is getting $1 million from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as another $250,000 grant. The bridge was destroyed in 2018 because of arson.
Quotable: “We’re going to rebuild our trestle bridge, and it’s not going to cost us anything,” Berry said. “We’re all proud of it.”
Also: The township is receiving grants from the Lancaster Bike Club for a bike trail, a stormwater grant for Valley Road, a conservation grant for Green Hill Road and a grant from Kohl’s department store for the community pool.
Tying up loose ends: The board approved Kim Ulaky as the bank signatory for the former Southern Regional Police Department, as requested by Pequea Township.
What’s next: The board voted to advertise its 2020 meeting dates. Supervisors will continue to meet the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., except for Nov. 4.