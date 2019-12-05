Railroad bride fire
Smoke rises from the bridge on the Enola Low Grade Trail Friday April 13, 2018. The bridge was damaged by a fire that started April 12, 2018. Thsi view is looking east from the Conestoga Township side of the bridge toward the Martic Township side of the bridge.

When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Chairman John Berry reported the status of grant money for the Martic trestle bridge and other projects. Berry said the bridge, which connects Conestoga and Martic townships, is getting $1 million from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as another $250,000 grant. The bridge was destroyed in 2018 because of arson.

Quotable: “We’re going to rebuild our trestle bridge, and it’s not going to cost us anything,” Berry said. “We’re all proud of it.”

Also: The township is receiving grants from the Lancaster Bike Club for a bike trail, a stormwater grant for Valley Road, a conservation grant for Green Hill Road and a grant from Kohl’s department store for the community pool.

Tying up loose ends: The board approved Kim Ulaky as the bank signatory for the former Southern Regional Police Department, as requested by Pequea Township.

What’s next: The board voted to advertise its 2020 meeting dates. Supervisors will continue to meet the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., except for Nov. 4.