When: Martic supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors voted 4-0 on a subdivision plan for a proposed 69,000-panel solar farm.

Background: The proposal from Holtwood LLC, also referred to as the Holtwood Solar Project according to an information sheet released last October, is a project through a partnership between Allentown-based Talen Energy and New York-based BQ Energy, which specializes in renewable energy projects. The 69,000 solar panels, transmission lines and all associated equipment would sit atop acres of ash basins on Talen-owned land to the north and south of Old Pinnacle Road and east of New Village Road.

What’s going on now: Representatives for the project came before the supervisors seeking minor waivers and approval for a subdivision and land development plan for eight individual tracts, each with distinct property lines. These tracts would be combined to form three larger parcels for the project totaling about 195 acres, with the solar panels and equipment covering about 80 acres. According to plans presented to the board, the overall perimeter of all the combined tracts would remain unchanged and not require township approval. However, the creation of a new lot line internal to the project triggered the need for approval under the township’s subdivision ordinances.

Quotable: “We are not seeking approval for construction at this time, this is simply for approvals to move (the project) forward,” said Jim Caldwell of Lancaster-based engineering firm Rettew.

Why it’s important: The solar arrays are expected to generate approximately 20 megawatts of power, and the solar panels would sit on land with very limited use, according to the information sheet presented last fall. The anticipated life expectancy of the project is about 25 years. The project would also meet Pennsylvania regulations requiring power companies ensure at least 0.5% of the state’s energy is created through solar by 2021, according to past news reports.

What’s next: Caldwell said a project of this type would have typically undergone reviews from the state Department of Environmental Protection for stormwater regulations. However, delays on project reviews by the state prompted project leaders to move on the subdivision issues first.

In other business: Preliminary meetings have begun related to construction of the new pedestrian deck on the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail trestle bridge between Martic and Conestoga townships. Martic resident Jim Hearn asked township supervisors if contingency plans were in place to address possible fires caused by falling sparks from welding work on the bridge. Supervisor Chairman Duane Sellers said project general contractor J.D. Eckman of Atglen has instituted a fall protection plan — the trestle sits 140 feet above the Conestoga River — but has not addressed Hearn’s issue. He said the township would address the matter at an upcoming meeting with construction officials.