When: Martic Township supervisors meeting, July 5.

What happened: In a 4-1 vote, supervisors approved spending $115,000 on a preliminary geotechnical, design and engineering study in relation to last September’s comprehensive feasibility report of the state of the township’s buildings.

Background: The township hired Rettew engineering of Lancaster in early 2021 to study all of its municipal buildings, which haven’t been renovated since the 1970s. The report, which was finished and released last September, revealed that the township office building, originally constructed as a one-room schoolhouse in 1890, does not meet federal code for accessibility or modern building codes. In addition, the public works building adjacent to the municipal offices built in 1970, is an uninsulated block building with dirt floors that don’t capture runoff or spills, and due to a lack of heat, causes equipment to freeze to the ground in winter. Using neighboring East Drumore Township’s consolidated municipal facility built in 2011 as a template, the report stated that renovations and upgrades to the township’s buildings would exceed the costs of what the East Drumore facility would cost if constructed today.

Why it’s important: Last year’s study only looked at the township’s buildings and offered estimates and comparisons, but the study did not involve physical engineering to the municipal site. The approved engineering contract would take the report to the next step and include soil borings, stormwater management needs, actual footprints of possible designs, as well as specific designs for buildings and parking facilities.

Quotable: “It’s all the information the township needs to make a good sound financial decision,” said Rettew engineer Jim Caldwell.

Supervisor response: Since the feasibility report was last discussed in 2021, two new supervisors — Jay Kreider and Charles Stouff — have been elected to the board. Supervisors Chair Duane Sellers, along with Carl Drexler and Beth Birchall, continued to support moving forward with the feasibility study’s recommendations. Kreider also supported the engineering contract calling it “a good jumping off point.” But Stouff voted against the contract saying that it wasn’t the right time to pursue the project. “We’re in a recession and it’s getting worse,” he said. Sellers disagreed with Stouff saying that there isn’t a better time than now to pursue upgrades to the township’s facilities. Sellers acknowledged the cost of a new comprehensive township facility — estimated at $2 million — would be a significant investment for the township, which has an annual budget of approximately $1.2 million. But he said having buildings that waste heat and electricity to the extent the aging buildings are, does not meet the township’s obligation to be fiscally responsible.

Resident response: Township resident Sara Crill, who last year raised several questions about the need for the entire township facility to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, called Rettew’s plan biased, a charge that Caldwell refuted. Township resident Melinda Clatterbuck asked if a new township municipal building could meet the needs of the township’s residents as a meeting place. Sellers said yes, citing the East Drumore building as having a meeting room significantly larger than Martic’s current meeting space.

Possible ambulance bay: One entity watching the process closely is Lancaster EMS (LEMSA), which might place an ambulance station in the township if offered a bay in a new township building. Currently, LEMSA only has four facilities in southern Lancaster County.

Quotable: “We always look at strategically placing our ambulances at locations for the best response times,” said LEMSA Executive Director Bob May in a follow-up telephone call on July 11. “If you’re familiar with Martic Township, you don’t get anywhere too fast because of winding roads. You can’t do 55 miles per hour,” he added in discussing response times in the area.

What’s next: No time frame was offered at the meeting for an expected completion date of the geotechnical study, but Sellers stressed there is no firm commitment to follow through with the feasibility report from 2021. “If the costs are too high, the project is dead in the water,” he said.