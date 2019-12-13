When: Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: Borough Council voted to raise property taxes to balance the 2020 budget.
Taxes: The millage rate will increase from 5.90 mills to 6.90, and a homeowner will pay around $100 more per year. The tax levy is broken down as 6.15 mills for general purposes and 0.75 for the fire tax that began in 2018. The total tax translates to a bill of $690 for every $100,000 in assessed value.
Spending plan: Council agreed to a budget projecting $1.41 million in expenditures next year.
Parking issues: Sharon Bradnick, Marietta’s secretary/treasurer, said parking is free at meters in the borough from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, but people will still need to move their vehicles within 48 hours.