When: Marietta council meeting, March 10.

What happened: Stephen Bailey, the borough’s emergency management coordinator and fire police chief, told council of an upcoming drill as part of a comprehensive training plan, and he reviewed safety precautions for emergency situations.

Details: Bailey said the borough will have a drill in the future to address steps to be taken in an emergency situation by going down the list of responders and procedures until the problem is resolved and things are back to normal. Members of council and borough employees will be given reflective traffic vests to wear if they would be out during an emergency. Also, borough officials will be issued photo identification badges.

Quotable: “When I met with the council members the first time, I tried to describe some of the severe emergencies that could and already have hit the borough, and what each council member could do to take some of the burden off the first responders and better work together,” Bailey said.