When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Marietta has received a grant through the state WalkWorks program to assist in creating an active transportation plan.

Why it’s important: The goal of an active transportation plan is to promote all human-powered transportation. The plan identifies areas for improvement and community health concerns for users of mobility devices.

Quotable: “The WalkWorks grant is about getting public input from citizens about how we can make biking, exercising, walking, and self-propelling wheelchairs better in the borough and identify problem spots,” said council President Glen Mazis.

Background: There will be a WalkWorks public meeting at the start of the planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. The Zoom link is available on the borough’s website. In addition, there will be an outdoor WalkWorks public meeting in several months.

Also: In the meantime, the WalkWorks questionnaire is posted on the home page of the borough’s website.

What’s next: A Zoom link will be available on the borough’s website to join the next council meeting at 7 p.m. on April 13.