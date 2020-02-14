When: Council meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: Residents raised concerns about street issues along East Market Street and Furnace Road.
East Market Street: Marietta resident Mary Jo Hughes said she has seen three car crashes in front of her house along East Market Street because of reckless driving. Residents are blaming the accidents on a repaving project.
Furnace Road: Residents said Furnace Road is worn out and needs council to take care of the problem.
Quotable: “I am counting on the council to keep the momentum going into fixing these road problems,” Hughes said, with council affirming it is top priority.
Quick tickets proposed: Zoning officer Tom Arnold suggested a quick ticket ordinance would be an efficient way to enforce property maintenance codes. These tickets could be issued for nuisances ranging from not mowing the grass to abandoned vehicles. The borough solicitor will draft a quick ticket ordinance.
New council member: Council appointed Jeffrey Hudson as the new member of council after Rob Shambaugh resigned.