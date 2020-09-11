When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Borough Council discussed the state of emergency in the borough and in Lancaster County due to the pandemic. During his fire police report, Capt. Steve Bailey urged council to continue following the state and county’s lead despite the fact that 15 of Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities have rescinded their state of emergency, or let it expire. He expressed his concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases coupled with the upcoming flu season, as well as the reopening of schools, sporting events and holiday travel season.

Why it matters: Under the state of emergency, the fire department is not required to go through the normal bidding process for personal protective equipment and sanitation equipment. If there would be a surge in cases and emergency responders would to need masks and gloves, they could procure items quickly from any source, Bailey said.

Quotable: “We are very concerned that there may be a serious spike in the cases of COVID-19. We would like to urge the borough officials to continue the state of emergency as long as the county or the state remains in a state of emergency. ... Believe me, this is going to hit us again, and you folks better understand it,” Bailey said.

Memorial Park gathering: Mayor Harold Kulman described a sporting event at Memorial park in Marietta Borough this past week, where upwards of 300 people gathered for a football game. Many of those in the crowd were not wearing masks and did not adhere to social distancing. This is just one example of why the council is concerned that residents are not following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommendations.