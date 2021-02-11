When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Brandon Smith, Marietta fire chief, discussed the growing firetruck fund, which will be used to purchase a new apparatus for the borough. The fire department has achieved its initial goal of saving $70,000 and appointed an apparatus committee to start the research process.

Why it’s important: The addition of a new apparatus will translate to safer and quicker service throughout the borough. The 2020 fire report notes fire calls in Lancaster County in a pandemic year were down by about 16% to 20%. However, fire calls were significantly busier in Marietta. The next step is to collect quotes from a multitude of vendors in order to find the best fit for Marietta Borough. Smith believes fire company officials will make their decision by early 2022.

Quotable: “I don’t want to jump at the first opportunity we have,” Smith said. “I want to actually take the time to build one (an apparatus) that’s going to be specific for us and make sure that we’re doing what’s going to serve us the best.”

Also: Marietta Day will be celebrated on May 8 and plans are in the works.

What’s next: A Zoom link will be available on the borough’s website to join the next council meeting at 7 p.m. March 9.