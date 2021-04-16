When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: Borough Council voted unanimously in support Manheim Township’s resolution to create a Lancaster County health department. Council members said they favor the idea upon introduction, but they are interested in more information about what the department could do for the county.

Quotables: Council member Bill Dalzell said, “I think the past year has made it pretty clear that this is something that our county needs. We need to tell the county to begin to do this research.” Similarly, Jeff Marsh lauded potential uses of a countywide department. “The county could take charge of setting up the vaccination clinics and tracing people with infections. I think it’s a positive thing,” Marsh said.

Also: The Memorial Day parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with crowds and social distancing.

What’s next: Marietta Borough Council is writing a resolution identically mirroring Manheim Township’s in order to move forward with future discussions. The borough’s website will post a Zoom link to join the next council meeting at 7 p.m. on May 11.