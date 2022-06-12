When: May 10 Marietta Borough Council meeting.

What: Council members voted to add an item to the agenda for their June 14 meeting to discuss a resolution to support the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania.

Background: Resolution 21-2022 was drafted in Adams County by Abbottstown Borough Manager David Bolton, and it seeks support from Marietta Borough Council for the legalization of the cannabis industry and expungement of previous cannabis-related offenses in Pennsylvania. If passed, the borough would “support the passage of legislation to end the prohibition unduly imposed on the use of the cannabis plant and its application for adults within the state of Pennsylvania.” Council will discuss the resolution and hear public comment at its next meeting.

Audit: Borough Council received the results of its audit from Michael Reiner of Sager, Swisher & Co. LLP, who said the audit found no significant problems or issues, and all the government funds remain strong.

Upcoming events: Riverfest, Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, will bring together three river towns — Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville. The Bridge Burners Challenge Run and Paddle race Saturday commemorates the 1863 burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge during the Civil War to prevent Confederate troops from crossing the Susquehanna River. The paddle course begins with a run from Columbia River Park and continues on the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to the Marietta iron furnaces.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. on June 14 at borough offices, 111 E. Market St., Marietta.