When: Marietta Borough Council Meeting, May 11.

What happened: Borough Council members unanimously agreed to resume in-person meetings as soon as possible. Marietta has continued to hold Zoom meetings, instead of meeting in person. Council members agreed to see how coronavirus cases fluctuate and then proceed with in-person meetings in July.

Why it’s important: Council members stressed the importance of accessibility to those who are unable to attend in person. Bill Dalzell proposed a hybrid model whereby the public always has the option to attend virtually. Similarly, Dalzell recommended the option to submit public comment prior to meetings.

Quotable: Fellow council member Freddy States said, “We want people to be a part of the meetings no matter what. This gives people the option to do whatever makes them the most comfortable.”

What’s next: The borough’s website will post a Zoom link to join the next council meeting at 7 p.m. on June 8.