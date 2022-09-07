When: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Council accepted a trash service price increase and the borough secretary’s resignation.

Trash increase: Council unanimously accepted the increase in price for trash collection services by Republic Services. Beginning in 2023, quarterly trash service bills will increase by $6, going from $59 to $65 per quarter.

Resignation: Secretary and Treasurer Sharon Bradnick announced her resignation for retirement effective at the end of 2022.

EMS authority: Northwest EMS is having an public meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Patton Hall at Masonic Conference Center, Patton Campus, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. This meeting is to address municipal officials and respond to public comment on the possible formation of a regional emergency medical services authority.

Festival: Blues Music Festival will be held Oct. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. on Front Street between McCleary's Pub and River Trail Brewing.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Marietta Borough Offices, 111 E. Market St. Marietta.